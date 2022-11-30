SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 648,873 shares.The stock last traded at $24.43 and had previously closed at $24.47.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

