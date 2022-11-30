SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 136,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,494,253 shares.The stock last traded at $149.50 and had previously closed at $154.65.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

