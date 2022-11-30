Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $26,999.07 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $26,999.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,017,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $81,228.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

Starry Group Stock Performance

Shares of STRY stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starry Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

STRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

