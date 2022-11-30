Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 484.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Super Micro Computer worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 33.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $354,780.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

