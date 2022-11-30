Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TDW stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at $90,086,902.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

