Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNV opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

