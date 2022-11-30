T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 207,277.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 371,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 371,026 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

