TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €11.90 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €11.90 ($12.27) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEG. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.34) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.67) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.89) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.34) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 1.8 %

ETR:TEG opened at €5.89 ($6.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €5.59 ($5.76) and a one year high of €25.49 ($26.28). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.