Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,530.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($30.27) and last traded at GBX 2,490 ($29.79), with a volume of 7842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,485 ($29.73).

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,122.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,994.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5,566.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.67%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

