Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.40 by UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.40 ($2.47) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($3.61) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.16) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.61) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.68) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.01 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.12).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.