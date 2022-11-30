Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 5.9%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 126,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,943,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 151,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

