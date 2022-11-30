The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $147.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

