The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Macerich by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Macerich by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Macerich by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 243,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 65,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,869.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

