Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,484 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,979.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

