Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $28.79. Tidewater shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 296 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 19,713 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $593,361.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,989,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

