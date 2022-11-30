Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 646 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 13.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SAH opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

