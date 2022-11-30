Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,802 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of Park-Ohio worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 221,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.26. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

