Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,802 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of Park-Ohio worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 221,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $781,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park-Ohio Stock Performance
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is -73.53%.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
