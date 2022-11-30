Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.22% of CleanSpark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CLSK opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 4.06. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

