Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

