Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFWM. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 309,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Foundation by 25.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 267,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $772.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

