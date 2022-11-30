Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

About W&T Offshore

WTI stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $982.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.11. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.