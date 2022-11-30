Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of American Public Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 61.1% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 100.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 36.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Public Education by 76.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $248.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Public Education Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

