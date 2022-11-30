Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 512,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hudbay Minerals

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

