Trexquant Investment LP Has $320,000 Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $144.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $155.35.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

