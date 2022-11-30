Trexquant Investment LP Has $362,000 Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

