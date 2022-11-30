Trexquant Investment LP Invests $354,000 in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.16% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

