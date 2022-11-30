Trexquant Investment LP Invests $366,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 110.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDA opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $164.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

