Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

