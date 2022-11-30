Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 64.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.78.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

