Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of SABR opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

