Trexquant Investment LP Takes $360,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNA opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

