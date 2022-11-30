Trexquant Investment LP Takes $362,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kura Oncology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after purchasing an additional 853,877 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $7,930,000.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

