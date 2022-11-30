Trexquant Investment LP Takes $367,000 Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 64.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 59.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 134.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 93,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,601.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,856.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,050 shares of company stock worth $1,766,914. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

