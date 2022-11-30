Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

