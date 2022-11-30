Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,218 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Kodiak Sciences worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $103,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.35. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.