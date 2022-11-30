Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.6 %

Landstar System stock opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.55.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

