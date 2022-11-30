Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Gap Down to $66.38

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.01. Triton International shares last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Triton International by 4.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Triton International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

