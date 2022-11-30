Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $48.56

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.56, but opened at $46.83. Twilio shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 8,601 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after acquiring an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,860 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

