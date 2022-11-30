UBS Group AG Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

SFM stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

