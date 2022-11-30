UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Crown by 49.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after buying an additional 575,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Crown by 70.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,220,000 after buying an additional 360,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 267.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 333,628 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,587,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crown by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,181,000 after buying an additional 235,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.