UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.40 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.40 ($2.47) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.16) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.89) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.16) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.34) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.01 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

