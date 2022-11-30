UBS Group Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($21.65) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €20.88 ($21.53) on Wednesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($33.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.99.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

