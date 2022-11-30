United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €26.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €26.50 ($27.32) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($23.30) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Trading Up 0.4 %

UTDI stock opened at €19.14 ($19.73) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €18.20 ($18.76) and a 52 week high of €36.15 ($37.27). The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.92.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.