United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €26.50 by UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €26.50 ($27.32) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($23.30) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Monday.

United Internet stock opened at €19.14 ($19.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($18.76) and a fifty-two week high of €36.15 ($37.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.92.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

