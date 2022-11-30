United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,731,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,852,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.