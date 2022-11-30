Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Raised by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $256.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.91. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $348.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.