Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

