Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 512,796 shares.The stock last traded at $140.50 and had previously closed at $141.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

