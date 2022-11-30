Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 267,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.