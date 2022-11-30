Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 239,318 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $13.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.