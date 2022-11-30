Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nov 30th, 2022

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 239,318 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $13.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

