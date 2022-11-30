Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 239,318 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $13.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
Vital Farms Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.